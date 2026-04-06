New Grand Rapids antique store seeking vendors

Raven's Antiques is Grand Rapids' latest antique store, founded by the husband team of Jeremy Schnotala and Erick Gerson Rodríguez.

Located at 1750 Clyde Park Ave SW, the store was born from a mutual love of antiques, bringing history and the thrill of the hunt together.

The store plans on opening this spring, bringing a space for vendors to engage with their social media followers in a space set up exclusively for content creation. The store plans on hosting craft and restoration classes for those looking to refurbish a new find or learn more about taking care of their item.

Vendors applications are now open and interested vendors may do so online.

Jeremy and Erick sat down with Michelle to share more about the space and what the community can expect.

Visit ravensantiques.com for more information. You can also follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

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