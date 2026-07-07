New coffee table book captures the beauty of Michigan's lakeshores

Michigan's natural environments have been the source for many artists' creativity. For photographer and author Tylee Shay, that work has been brought to life in a new coffee table book, Life on the Lake: Savoring Days on Freshwater Shores .

Life on the Lake features photographs Tylee has taken of Michigan's lakeshores. From dunes to boardwalks to sunsets, the book also contains essays, recipes, and reminders that while summer is a great season for trips, plans, and getaways, it is also important to slow down and savor the moment.

Life on the Lake is available at local bookshops and online for $30.

Tylee sat down with Michelle to talk about the book. You can keep up with Tylee's adventures and future projects on Instagram.

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