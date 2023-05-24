New City Kids offers art & music programs for low-income youth

Fox 17 continues the launch of A Path Forward, a new station initiative that is building bridges and connecting families with resources in an effort to curb youth crime and violence. Fox 17 wants to share stories that change the narrative, uplift the West Michigan community, and engage others to get involved.

For working parents, one of the biggest challenges is childcare, and making sure the kids have enriching opportunities to thrive only gets harder as the kids get older. However, there's an amazing program keeping them all busy, learning, and helping one another, which in turn helps the West Michigan community: New City Kids.

New City Kids has a mission to "love kids" for change to create a community of spiritual leadership, academic, and musical development through after-school programming for low-income youth. These programs give kids a safe space to express themselves, providing a path of transformation that will carry them forward for the rest of their lives.

In addition to tutoring and music, there's also a mental and behavioral health component where participants can learn how to express their feelings and know when to say things aren't going okay.

New City Kids conducts interviews twice a year to fill tutoring and teaching positions for high school kids, with a day of training beforehand.

For more information on that, and the youth program, head to newcitykids.org/grandrapids.