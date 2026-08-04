New children's book teaches kids to think before speaking

We often hear the phrase "slow down" when it comes to life's busy, hectic moments, but "slowing down" can also be applied to speech, and more specifically, the power of patience before speaking out loud.

A new children's book, Beega Gets a Do-Over , teaches children the importance of thinking before speaking and develop communication skills and strategies among interpersonal relationships. The book follows Beega, Dooga, and Tiny, and how when Beega's haste and carelessness hurts Tiny's feelings, leaving Dooga to help navigate the aftermath, and more importantly, remedy the relationship between Beega and Tiny.

The book was written by New York Times-bestselling author and communications expert Dr. Emerson Eggerichs and his daughter Joy Eggerichs Reed. Inspired by Dr. Eggerichs' stories told to Joy during her youth, Beega Gets a Do-Over also teaches principals of truth, necessity, kindness, and clarity, with lessons parents and educators can also incorporate in their lives.

Dr. Eggerichs and Joy will make several stops in West Michigan this summer to promote the book, including Schuler's Books in Grand Rapids on August 12 at 11 A.M., then at Baker Book House from 2 to 4 P.M.

Dr. Eggerichs and Joy visited the Morning Mix to talk about the book, which hits shelves August 18. Preorder the book now on landofnuf.com!

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