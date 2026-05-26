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New children's book takes trip down 1990s memory lane

New children's book takes trip down 1990s memory lane
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Before the era of smartphones, streaming services, and "67" was dialed into a phone as *67, My Mom is a Millennial is a rhyming-style children's book that shares about childhood in the 1990s.

Written by millennial mom Candice Delpercio, the book is her debut novel that provides not only a look at nostalgia and trends, but also written to spark conversation between parents and children. The book retails for $23.99 and is available to purchase online.

Candice sat down with Michelle to discuss the book and go through a memory box of stand-out analog items from the time!

Visit whitecloudkids.com for more information.

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