New book "The Traveling Hippo" captures family memories with every road trip

Sometimes, family traditions begin with a tinge of humor and whimsy, but what if those traditions have the potential to impact other families?

The Traveling Hippo is a book created by Scott Preston and illustrated by his children Lilly and Connor Preston after taking family road trips with a stuffed hippo plush toy that rested on the dashboard. The book isn't just a story about a trip, but also features a travel log, interactive pages, and more to keep families entertained with every vacation.

The Traveling Hippo recently won two awards, including recognition from the Next Generation Indie Book Awards.

The book is available for preorder online, and yes, there are opportunities to purchase your own traveling hippo plush for your adventures!

Scott and Lilly visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit thetravelinghippo.com for more information and to purchase your copy today! You can also follow them on Instagram.

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