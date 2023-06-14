Watch Now
Morning Mix

New book offers kids chance to take leadership role, learn about Grand Rapids

Tom Mulder used his tour guide experience to write a book to help kids read and develop leadership skills
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 12:28:35-04

Local author and college professor Tom Mulder has published a book he hopes will help young readers develop leadership skills while learning about a new city, or the one they already live in or nearby. 'Grand Rapids Walking Tours: Kids Can Lead' is a workbook-style publication featuring 8 different tours showcasing notable locations and landmarks. Learn more about the book and then pick one up for a good time with the whole family...and the kids in the lead.

