Local author and college professor Tom Mulder has published a book he hopes will help young readers develop leadership skills while learning about a new city, or the one they already live in or nearby. 'Grand Rapids Walking Tours: Kids Can Lead' is a workbook-style publication featuring 8 different tours showcasing notable locations and landmarks. Learn more about the book and then pick one up for a good time with the whole family...and the kids in the lead.
New book offers kids chance to take leadership role, learn about Grand Rapids
Tom Mulder used his tour guide experience to write a book to help kids read and develop leadership skills
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 12:28:35-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.