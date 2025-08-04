New bakery in Wayland serving fellowship, community, and peace

Dawn Reyburn has endured difficult times in life. From addictions to incarcerations, Dawn has since been free from her past and redeemed by faith. Having a servant's heart, Dawn has been running her own ministry, Dawn Maries Ministry in the Wayland area since 2018.

She has opened a new space and bakery, Shalom Shalom, located at 106 W Superior Street in Wayland, where guests can come as they are and engage in fellowship and enjoy a sweet treat in perfect peace.

Dawn sat down with Michelle to discuss the new space, as well as her books!

Visit dawnmariesministry.com for more information. You can also follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

