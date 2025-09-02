New art studio aims to inspire and uplift youth creativity

Battle Creek native Jamari Taylor has been serving the Grand Rapids community through her artwork for years, from creating murals, hosting community events, and working with incarcerated youth to teach art therapy. She currently has her own art studio located at 145 Capital Avenue Northeast in Battle Creek, and has now open a new studio space in Grand Rapids, expanding youth art classes and offering adult painting classes.

The new studio will have a grand opening celebration at 211 Spencer Street Northeast, Suite 1 on September 6 from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. Attendees will take tour through the Jaylei Art Studio and meet with the artist herself. Snacks will also be provided.

The event is free to attend, but donations are welcome - every $40 donated at the event will pay for a child that is in need of future art classes, as well as continue to provide studio space for young artists year-round. The new space, along with youth art classes, aims to continue providing an uplifting, motivational space for children to foster their artistic creativity.

Jamari Taylor, CEO of Jaylei Art, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the new space as well as the programs and benefits the studio will offer.

Visit jayleiart.co for more information including class information.

