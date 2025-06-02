New app "Wyzer" focuses on friendships in older adults

Older adults often struggle with loneliness due to multiple factors: life transitions, re-locations among themselves or peers, or a shrinking social circle. A new app, Wyzr (pronounced "wiser"), is looking to change how friendship connections are made in the digital age.

Founded by two women over 40, Wyzr is an activity-based friendship app designed with adults over 40 in mind. It is intentional on building friendships - not dates - and looks to create meaningful connections through shared interests, health & wellness goals, and community activities. Wyzr also offers ID verification and is working with Amazon and Snap Soft to integrade AI fraud detection technology, ensuring that users have a safe experience.

Wyzr has already facilitated over 300,000 connections in the midwest and continues to grow, with a Michigan launch happening this month.

Michelle spoke with creators Joy Taylor & Carolyn Kelly over Zoom to talk about the app.

For more information, visit wyzrfriends.com.

