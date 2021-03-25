New advancements arriving at Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital specializes in diagnosing and treating all congenital heart conditions, regardless of age.

It is the only program in West Michigan and one of the few centers in the country that can offer a seamless transition of care as patients mature into adulthood.

Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, co-director for the Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, discusses some of the new advancements of his program and how it can help patients with care that is close to home in West Michigan.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Congenital Heart Center is ranked the best in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

