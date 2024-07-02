Neko-Taiyaki celebrates first anniversary on July 27

Most people think of sushi or ramen when Japanese food is mentioned, but Neko Taiyaki brings the sweeter side of Japan to your taste buds as they celebrate their first anniversary.

Neko Taiyaki is a Grand Rapids pop-up shop serving Japanese pastries called Taiyaki, a Japanese, fish-shaped waffle stuffed with sweet or savory fillings. Owner Sam Atherton, owner and maker, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the patio to show us how they're made.

The idea for Neko Taiyaki came in 2019 when Sam returned to West Michigan after teaching English in Japan and falling in love with the country’s vibrant street food scene. After years of perfecting his recipe at home, he started serving Taiyaki all across Grand Rapids in July 2023.

Neko Taiyaki will be at the following events throughout the summer:

July 12- Grand Castle Apartments, Grandville, 4 to 8 p.m.

July 13- Creston After Dark, Grand Rapids, 5 to 11 p.m.

July 14- Outside Coffee, Douglas, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

July 26- Food Truck Fridays, Riverside Park, 5 to 9 p.m.

July 27 and 28- One Year Anniversary Party, Scorpion Hearts Club, Time TBD

August 2- Grand Castle Apartments, Grandville, 4 to 8 p.m.

August 3- Outside Coffee, Douglas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

August 10- Creston Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

August 10- DeWitt, 5 to 7 p.m.

