Ne-Yo to perform with Grand Rapids Symphony during Celebration of Soul concert

The Grand Rapids Symphony will be holding its Celebration of Soul concert featuring Ne-Yo on February 11.

Ne-Yo, a three-time Grammy Award® winning platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer, and actor. He has sold over 10 million albums worldwide including In My Own Words (2006), Because of You (2007), Year of the Gentleman (2008), Libra Scale (2010), and more.

Originally, Wayne Brady was supposed to perform with the symphony for the Celebration of Soul concert. For patrons that have already purchased tickets, their tickets will still work at the door.

The concert will take place at DeVos Performance Hall at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.

Purchase tickets and learn more at grsymphony.org/sws.

This segment is sponsored by Grand Rapids Symphony.