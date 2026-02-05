Navigating relationships with security through Julie Menanno's book "Secure Love"

Valentine's Day is around the corner, but that doesn't mean that love should be given and received for just one day. Relationships are also not solely romantic, from navigating friendships, colleagues, and familial relationships, having a secure attachment in these relationships can be learned.

Author Julie Menanno's latest book, Secure Love , features practical solutions for individuals and couples recognizing when relationships are in different stages, and how to navigate transition, conflict, and spark deeper connection from a small shift. The book is available in hardcover and paperback and can be found in stores and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Julie joined the Mix via Zoom to share more.

