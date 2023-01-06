Navigating children through divorce; Advice from divorce coach Andrea Hipps

Watch Now
The divorce rate in the United States is high, and most of those getting divorced have children under 18.

Andrea Hipps, a divorce coach, helps folks navigate the divorce debris and assists in creating a healthy two-address family environment for kids. Hipps joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share how separated parents can navigate every stage of divorce from early emotional struggles to long-term visioning and rebuilding, especially if they have children.

Learn more by visiting andreahippsdivorcecoach.com or following her on Facebook and Instagram.

