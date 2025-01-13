National Oatmeal Month: Add oats to your meals for a powerhouse of nutrients that support heart health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

January is National Oat Month, and there are so many ways oats can be incorporated into a person's diet Oats contain a unique group of antioxidants called avenanthramides, which have anti-inflammatory and anti-itching properties. These antioxidants help combat oxidative stress in the body, which is linked to chronic diseases and aging.

Oats are not only a delicious breakfast option, but a powerhouse of nutrients that support heart health, digestion and weight management. Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share three recipes incorporating oats.

Raspberry Chia Seed Oat Bar Recipe



2.5 cups raspberries

2 Tbsp. chia seeds

2 Tbsp. honey

1 3/4 cups flour

1.5 cups old fashioned rolled oats

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 cup honey

3 Tbsp. Vegetable or canola oil

2 Tbsp. Brown sugar

1/2 cup almond butter

2 tsp. Vanilla extract

Instructions



Preheat oven to 350F and line a 10×10 or 12x8 baking pan with parchment paper. In a bowl, mash raspberries, chia seeds and 2 tbsp. Of honey using a fork or whisk and set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, baking powder and salt. Add remaining honey, vegetable oil, brown sugar, almond butter and vanilla extract. Stir until well-combined. Reserve 1 cup of dough. Flatten the remaining into baking pan, pressing firmly to form the foundation of the bars. Spread raspberry mixture over top of uncooked crust. Crumble the remainder of dough evenly over top of filling. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool, cut into squares and enjoy! Store refrigerated.

Oat and Banana Blueberry Pancakes



1 banana

1/2 cup old fashioned oats, uncooked

1 egg

1 cup milk

¼ cup blueberries, halved

½ lemon, zested

Instructions



Combine all ingredients except lemon zest and blueberries in blender. Add blueberries to the batter and stir. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and spray with oil. Pour 1/3 cup of pancake mixture into pan and let cook or 2-3 minutes or until golden brown, flip and cook for 1 minute on the other side. Top with lemon zest. Serve with fresh cut fruit and a dollop of Greek yogurt.

Mango Oat Smoothie



1 cup mango, frozen

½ banana, frozen

¼ cup old fashioned oats

1.5 cups milk

1 scoop protein powder, optional

1 Tbsp. toasted coconut flakes

Instructions



Add all ingredients to blender except the toasted coconut. Blend until smooth. Serve in a glass and top with toasted coconut flakes.

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok