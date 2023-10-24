National Drug Takeback Day is on October 28, here's where you can drop them off

Corewell Health is working hard to make healthcare more simple and affordable for patients while providing the most exceptional care for all.

Corewell Health, Priority Health, and Kent County Health Department have teamed up once again to collect unused and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 28.

Community members are invited to stop by to dispose of expired prescriptions and other unwanted or unneeded medications. This free and anonymous public service is part of the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff will oversee the local collection sites to ensure the drugs are disposed of in an appropriate manner. The DEA advises the public not to flush medications down the toilet or throw them in the trash because doing so poses potential safety and health hazards.

Locations sponsored or co-sponsored by Corewell Health are listed below:



Corewell Health South Pavilion, 80 68 th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI Priority Health Corporate Office, 3111 Leonard Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Kent County Health Department, 700 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Corewell Health Zeeland Community Hospital, 8333 Felch St., Zeeland, MI

Flat River Dentistry, 918 W. Washington, Greenville, MI

Additional collection sites are listed on the DEA website.