National Broadway Theatre presents: "Avenue Q"

Prepare to hear some unseemly phrases and topics coming out of a puppet's mouth at National Broadway Theatre's upcoming production of Avenue Q.

The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it's clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever-elusive purpose in life. Filled with gut-busting humor and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention puppets, Avenue Q is a truly unique show that has quickly become a favorite for audiences everywhere. Although the show addresses humorous adult issues, it is similar to a beloved children's show; a place where puppets are friends, Monsters are good and life lessons are learned.

Avenue Q will be performed at the Ambrosia Theater, located at 959 Lake Dr. SE #200 in Grand Rapids, from November 22 through December 1. This show is rated R and is for mature adult audiences only.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit NationalBroadwayTheatre.org.

The National Broadway Theatre is Grand Rapids’ professional theatre company, providing employment opportunities to artists while simultaneously helping them learn and grow their careers alongside industry professionals.

