National Broadway Theatre hosting professional dancing masterclass with choreographer/director Bryan Knowlton

A new non-profit professional theater company in Grand Rapids is bringing in top-tier talent to the area for a new masterclass on April 8.

The National Broadway Theatre will bring Broadway artist, and award-winning choreographer/director Bryan Knowlton to Grand Rapids teaching original Broadway Choreography from his extensive Broadway career from "A Chorus Line" and "Dancing with the Stars."

The class will take place at the Grand Rapids School of Dance from 2-6 p.m.

Today only, March 28, use the discount code "TV50" to receive 50 percent off the masterclass.

National Broadway Theatre is Grand Rapids’ only professional regional theatre, providing employment opportunities to artists while simultaneously helping them learn and grow their careers alongside industry professionals. In addition, we are dedicated to providing high-level masterclasses, as well as education opportunities for those interested in exploring theatre arts.

Register and learn more by visiting NationalBroadwayTheatre.org.