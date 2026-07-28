Narragansett Brewery celebrating Shark Week with events across Michigan

Discovery Channel's Shark Week is a nearly 40-year-old television tradition that is typically held at the end of July, bringing new television specials and educational programming about one of the ocean's most ferocious predators. Narragansett Brewery is celebrating with shark-themed can designs, deals, and more!

DrinkGR's Nate Blury and Narragansett Beer President Mark Hellendrung joined Todd and Michelle on the All Seasons patio to talk about the beer, which is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

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