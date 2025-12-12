"My Winter Trails" serves as a hub for Northern Michigan winter recreation

Some of the best cross-country skiing in the country can be found in Northern Michigan, where wilderness meets exploration among the many acres of land during the winter season.

"My Winter Trails" is a one-stop online hub that categorizes trails for skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. Visitors can also check out the snow conditions in advance, as well as tips for ensuring how to make the most of your trip.

My Winter Trails also features a list of events across different resorts, including ski lessons, festivals, races, and more!

Visit mywintertrails.org to plan your next getaway!

