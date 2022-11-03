"My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy" shares stories about First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy after JFK's assassination

The Kennedy Family has lived with the most spectacular triumphs and the most devastating tragedy. The prominent political all-American family is still beloved by many, but with that prominence comes a shroud of mystery.

A new book, "My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy," reveal never-before-told stories of Secret Service Agent Clint Hill’s travels with Jacqueline Kennedy through Europe, Asia, and South America, featuring more than two hundred rare and never-before-published photographs.

In addition to the humorous stories and intimate moments, Hill reveals startling details about how traveling helped them both heal during the excruciating weeks and months following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in November 1963. He also writes of the year he spent protecting Mrs. Kennedy after the assassination.

Michelle Dunaway sat down and interviewed the husband and wife writing team, Clint Hill and Lisa McCubbin Hil, who pull back the curtain on who the First Lady truly was.