"My Journey with MS: a Wellness Symposium for Living with Multiple Sclerosis" takes place on March 9

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic disease in which the body attacks itself by mistake. Some people may never have symptoms, for others, MS can be debilitating; it's incurable, but medications can help control the symptoms.

Infusion Associates provides many of those therapies and wants to empower the patients living with MS. One of those ways is through their upcoming event, My Journey with MS: a Wellness Symposium for Living with Multiple Sclerosis.

This gathering is designed to inspire and equip individuals living with multiple sclerosis with the tools and insights needed to navigate their unique journeys with strength and vitality.

The event will have leading healthcare professionals, MS experts, and wellness specialists to create a space where attendees can discover the latest advancements in MS research, breakthrough treatments, and holistic approaches to managing symptoms.

The event will take place at the Prince Conference Center at Calvin University on March 9 from 8 a.m. to noon.

It's completely free to attend. Learn more and see a complete seminar schedule at infusionassociates.com.