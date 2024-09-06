"My GI Journey: a Wellness Symposium" aims to empower patients with IBD on Sept. 14

It’s up to each of us to take charge of our health, because everyone’s health journey is unique. For those that suffer from chronic diseases like Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, there’s an upcoming symposium to help empower those living with IBD.

"My GI Journey: a Wellness Symposium" aims to inspire and support individuals managing inflammatory bowel diseases. The morning will consist of insightful discussions with leading healthcare professionals, gastrointestinal experts, dietitians, and a yoga instructor.

Seminars will explore the latest research, innovative treatments, and holistic strategies for symptom management.

The event is free, and brunch will be provided.

The symposium takes place at the Prince Conference Center on Calvin University's campus on September 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To see the event schedule, visit infusionassociates.com.

