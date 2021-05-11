My Community Dental Centers offer discounted rates to West Michigan veterans

Kent County Veterans Services has partnered with My Community Dental Centers to help veterans struggling to find dental care.

MCDC provides care for everyone, including those on Medicaid or those who are uninsured. They offer the same quality of care received at a private, for-profit dental office.

Dental care for veterans will be provided at reduced rates for self-paid services or to support the Community Care Network services covered by the Veteran Affairs.

Participation in this program is open to Veterans with proof of veteran status. With MCDC, individuals may also qualify for even lower rates with My Dental Program (MyDP), a program that offers a sliding fee schedule for persons who are uninsured or under-insured; fees are based on household income.

MCDC has three locations in Kent County where veterans can receive service.

To learn more, visit kentcountyveteransservices.com or call (616)-286-9052.