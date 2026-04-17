My Chunky Table shares strategies for making a chocolate raspberry torte cake

My Chunky Table was created by Beverly Constantine. She teaches in-person cooking and baking classes in West Michigan, offering a variety of cuisine options that can satisfy any palate. She returns to the Morning Mix to demonstrate tips for baking and decorating a chocolate raspberry torte cake!

Beverly will be offering classes this spring for the community to try and make it yourself!

Visit mychunkytable.com for more recipes and keep up with future classes!

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