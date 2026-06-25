My Chunky Table offers cooking classes for all skill levels

My Chunky Table was created by Beverly Constantine, where people gather and connect through food, creating memories in the process. Beverly spent five years living in Tokyo and 16 years in the airline industry, traveling around the world and exploring different cultures through food. Her love of cooking was further enriched from her mother, which is now passed down to the students she teaches through My Chunky Table's cooking classes.

Classes at My Chunky Table are held in the Bekins Kitchen and Appliance Showroom, located at 6275 28th St in Grand Rapids. Students can attend a class by themselves or invite friends and family with them to engage in hands-on cooking experiences in Bekins' demonstration kitchens. The objective of these cooking classes isn't just to teach a new recipe, but to recreate the same meal at home, whether you are learning how to cook or seeking to try something new.

My Chunky Table also offers private experiences for team building events, corporate groups, celebrations, and more. Through My Chunky Table's online resources, Beverly also shares recipes, kitchen tips, inspiration, and more to keep the learning momentum going beyond the kitchen classroom.

The Morning Mix team had the opportunity to meet up with Beverly to learn how to make Korean kimbap! Watch the video above to see how the culinary creations turned out!

Visit mychunkytable.com for more information and to sign up for a class. You can also follow My Chunky Table on Facebook and Instagram.

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