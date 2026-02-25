Muskegon senior receives Black History Makers of Tomorrow Program honor

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Black History Makers of Tomorrow Program is a nation-wide program by McDonald's that awards $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors. The recipients are not just chosen based on academics, but on leadership, service, and impact. In Michigan, 21 students are recipients for 2026!

Michelle visited McDonald's in Muskegon and spoke with Muskegon High School Senior and recipient Danaeya Winters to learn more about the program and how McDonald's invests in students and future community leaders.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok