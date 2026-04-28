Muskegon prepares for a girls night out with "Fashion and Frolic"

Muskegon's "ultimate girls night out" is returning for a 21st year, celebrating all things fashion, shopping, and community.

"Fashion and Frolic" is presented by the Women's Divison Chamber of Commerce (WDCC) and invites local boutiques to show off their wares with a runway-style fashion show. The event isn't limited to the runway, however. Harris Hospitality will present a buffet of food and cash bar, and a vendor marketplace will set up shop in The Loft. A silent auction and raffle will also be present.

Fashion and Frolic is the WDCC's largest fundraiser event for its general fund, with this year's net financial goal of raising $46,435. All event proceeds for this general fund will go back to local non-profits, student scholarships, and community beautification projects.

Tickets are on sale now for $65 and available to purchase online, or call (231) 865-8259 to purchase by April 30.

The event will be held Thursday, May 7 from 4 to 8 P.M. at the Event Center and Loft at Fricano Place. Event co-chairs Jo Anne Hoekenga and Bonnie Adamczak-Brown sat down with Michelle to discuss the event's growth and what attendees can expect.

Visit womensdivision.org for more information.

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