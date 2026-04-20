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Muskegon Polish Festival holding first annual Paczki 5K Dash

The race will be April 25
Muskegon Polish Festival holding first annual Paczki 5K Dash
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The Muskegon Polish Festival typically occurs Labor Day weekend, bringing paczkis, pierogis, and polkas to Muskegon for a cultural and community celebration. Festival organizers have taken that Polish pride to the fitness scene, introducing the inaugural Paczki 5K Dash/Walk. This year's event will be Saturday, April 25 beginning at 9 A.M.

Supported by Run Muskegon, the race will begin at Heritage Landing and follow the Lakeshore Trail. Top male and female race winners will receive a $250 Dick's Sporting Goods gift card, and different age group awards will be presented as well. All finishers will receive free entry to this year's Muskegon Polish Festival, a paczki from Moratz Bakery, and lemonade or broth from CoreLife Eatery.

Pre-registration for the race will take place from 3 to 6 P.M. at Betten Chevrolet on Friday, April 24. Those who register the day-of can pick up packets beginning at 7:30 A.M.

Registration for the race is $35 per runner. All event proceeds will support the Muskegon Polish Festival and local nonprofits. Register online at runsignup.com.

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