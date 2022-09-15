The Muskegon Museum of Art presents The Rise of Print: Rembrandt & Company opening Thursday, September 15.

The exhibition features works by the masters of 14th - 17th century printmaking, such as Lucas Cranach, Albrecht Dürer, Hans Holbein, and Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn.

Europe saw a new birth in learning, politics, and culture during this period thanks to the printing press. One of the most notable outcomes was the rise of print as a form of art due to the invention of the printing press by Johannes Gutenberg around 1440.

All works featured in the exhibition belong to the permanent collection at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

The Rise of Print: Rembrandt & Company will be on display at the Muskegon Museum of Art through March 19, 2023.

To learn more, visit muskegonartmuseum.org and follow them on all social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter).