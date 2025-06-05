Muskegon Museum of Art celebrates the life and legacy of Julia Child in new exhibit

By sharing French cuisine to the American public from her debut cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking , Julia Child not only succeeded in expanding food palates, but she also became one of the first women to host her own televised cooking show.

Julia's legacy continues to thrive worldwide, and a new exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art, "Julia Child: A Recipe for Life" showcases the ingredients of Julia's life, from her childhood to television series to ongoing legacy. The immersive exhibit features a replica of her kitchen and the scents that accompany it. There is also an interactive television studio, where visitors can operate a vintage video camera and mix ingredients.

The Muskegon Museum of Art will continue celebrating Julia's life by hosting events throughout the summer, including cooking demos with the Culinary Institute of Michigan and a Julia Child Opera at The Playhouse at White Lake.

The museum's hours are from 11A.M. to 5 P.M., although it remains open until 8 P.M. on Thursdays.

Tickets for admission are $20 per adult (which includes general admission to the museum), $5 for members, and $2 for children under 17.

Julia Child: A Recipe for Life runs through September 1.

For more information, visit muskegonartmuseum.org.

