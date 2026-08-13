Muskegon Lake recognizes Area of Concern removal with community celebration

The city of Muskegon was once a thriving area for the lumber, foundry, and paper industries. As the industry expanded, so did the level of contamination that reached Muskegon Lake, leading to high levels of mercury and hydrocarbons that degraded habitat and water quality. By the 1980s, Muskegon Lake was listed as a Great Lakes Area of Concern, and a de-listing project began to transform Muskegon Lake into a vibrant, healthy ecosystem.

The decades-long project paid off, as the EPA officially removed Muskegon Lake from the Area of Concern list in September 2025.

A community celebration will be held to celebrate the restoration efforts, which will be held at the Grand Trunk Pavilion from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. on Saturday, August 15. Attendees can participate in kayak lessons, face painting, free giveaways, and enjoy food from local food trucks.

The Muskegon Lake bike path will be open that afternoon, where a one-mile fun run will be held along the trail. Guests can also experience the water-themed "StoryTrail" along the same path.

The festivities don't stop there, as the docked S.S. Milwaukee Clipper will host a music-dinner-dance party from 7 to 10 P.M. that evening with an 80s theme. The Clipper will also host tours every 30 minutes during the afternoon celebration.

Tickets for the 80s party can be purchased on Eventbrite. Signing up for the fun run can be done on runsignup.com.

Visit wmsrdc.org for more information.

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