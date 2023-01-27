Muskegon kicks off Black History Month with free premiere of documentary, "Black Man"

February is Black History Month, and Muskegon County is kicking it off with a premiere of a documentary film being shown at Frauenthal Center.

The award-winning, critically acclaimed documentary, "Black Man," is a raw, real, riveting, kaleidoscopic view of several Black Men in Muskegon ages 21 to 91 sharing their thoughts on Life, Love, Longings, Losses, and America.

The screening will take place on February 5 at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The film will be followed by a Q&A session with the film's producer, Jon Covington, and other cast members.

Stay up to date on this event by following their Facebook page.