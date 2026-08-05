Muskegon couple create hand-made fire tools for your summer bonfire needs

Summer seasons and usually marked by bonfires, lasting into the fall months as well. For Steve and Shari Holm, that only means that business continues with their home-made fire tools, "Holm-Made Fire Pokers"!

Steve and Shari travel across West Michigan arts and crafts shows such as Merchants and Makers, showcasing their hand-made creations with skilled craftsmanship in woodworking and blacksmithing. The pokers can be used for bonfires as well as indoor fireplace use and come in a variety of skewer options.

The duo joined Michelle on the AllSeasons patio to share more about their product!

Keep up with their latest market appearances through eventeny!

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