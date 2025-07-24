Muskegon County Medical Control Authority launches formal EMS Award and Recognition Program

In the state of Michigan, EMS is not considered to be an essential service. Several rural counties have one ambulance crew covering hundreds of square miles, leading to increasing wait times, wider gaps, and higher frequency of providers experiencing burnout.

These rural and volunteer-based services cannot afford retention, despite efforts through MDHHS. Current policies are advancing at a slower pace, also contributing to the insufficiency of resources for these vital services.

In Muskegon County, The Medical Control Authority is launching a formal EMS award and recognition program, Call To Honor, ensuring these individuals are recognized for their service, but to also maintain employee retention.

To kick off the initiative, a Golf Classic will be held at Moss Ridge Golf Club in Ravenna on August 21 from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

The event costs $100 for an individual participation, or $400 for a team of four. The cost covers 18 holes of golf, lunch, and a steak and chicken buffet dinner. All proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing medals and scholarships for EMS professionals in Muskegon County, with future hopes of expansion within the region.

Door prizes, on-course skills contests, and a $1,000 hole-in-one challenge will be part of the event's festivities. Signed sports memorabilia will be available as part of a silent auction.

In total, they hope to raise $25,000 by the end of the day, ensuring that this critical emergency care infrastructure is invested.

Visit givebutter.com to learn more and contribute to the program. You can also follow the Muskegon County EMS on Facebook.

