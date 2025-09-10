Muskegon chef receives Presidential Medallion from American Culinary Federation

LaKisha Harris is a West Michigan native, growing up in North Muskegon. Her love for the culinary arts was nurtured through her mother's catering business, leading her to establish Soul Filled Cakes & Catering in 2014.

That love for cooking is also reflected in her tag line: "Food that is good to and for your soul".

LaKisha has further taken that love to new heights. She recently received the Presidential Medallion for 2025, the highest honor a chef can receive from the American Culinary Federation. She is the only woman and African American to have achieved this honor.

She also won the silver medallion at the 2025 World Food Championships in their burger competition.

LaKisha is a chairwoman for the C.O.U.R.S.E. Taskforce, featuring African American and Latino chefs in the United States

LaKisha visited the Morning Mix (and prepared a delicious dish!) to discuss the recent awards.

Visit livesoulfilled.com for more information on Soul Filled Enterprise's restaurant, catering opportunities, and more!

