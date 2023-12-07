MSU Jazz Orchestra concert features jazz artist-in-residence Sylvia Cuenca

Students from around the world are learning from the best at Michigan State University's Jazz Studies Program. People all around West Michigan will soon be able to hear these talented artists perform at a series of concerts across the state.

The first performance, featuring jazz artist-in-residence Sylvia Cuenca, will be performing at Hackett Catholic Prep on December 7 at 7 p.m.

Sylvia stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to perform an improvised jazz number.

Tickets cost $15, and $5 for students.

Stay up to date on when and where performances are happening at facebook.com/MSUJazzStudies.