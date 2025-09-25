MSU College of Human Medicine hosting Teddy Bear Health Fair

Doctor's offices can be scary and uncomfortable for children, but an event through Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine is hoping to alleviate those fears, while providing resources to families along the way.

The College of Human Medicine is hosting a Teddy Bear Health Fair, where children are encouraged to bring their favorite stuffed animal for a "check-up". The fair will be held Saturday, September 27 at Garfield Park in Grand Rapids. The event lasts from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. The fair is free to attend, but attendees must register online.

During the event, children will interact with MSU medical students while learning more about health and wellness with their stuffed animal. Adults in attendance have the opportunity to connect with local health resources and programs.

Games, giveaways, hands-on activities, arts and crafts, therapy pets, and more will be part of the event. Pediatric vaccine education and administration will also be available.

Dr. Aron Sousa from the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event as well as the growth of Grand Rapids' Secchia Center.

