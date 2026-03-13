Move over, Guinness! Enjoy these St. Paddy's Day-inspired cocktails

This weekend is a big holiday for those seeking a little luck of the Irish, and DrinkGR's Nate Blury returned to the Morning Mix to share fun St. Patrick's Day-themed cocktails that don't involve Guinness!

The Lucky Leprechaun

Ingredients:



1.5oz Vodka

1.5oz Coconut Rum

1oz Green Melon Liquer

Topped off with Yellow Red Bull

Directions:

Add ingredients to an ice-filled glass, stir, and enjoy!

Grasshopper

Ingredients:



1 oz green crème de menthe

1 oz white crème de cacao

2 oz heavy cream (or 1 oz for a lighter version)

Ice

Directions:



Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the crème de menthe, crème de cacao, and heavy cream. Shake vigorously until well-chilled (about 10-30 seconds). Strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass. Garnish with a sprinkle of fresh nutmeg or a mint sprig, if desired.

Join DrinkGR this weekend and follow for more drink ideas and future events! Be sure to find Nate for the chance at winning a prize!



For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

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