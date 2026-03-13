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Move over, Guinness! Enjoy these St. Paddy's Day-inspired cocktails

Move over, Guinness! Enjoy these St. Paddy's Day-inspired cocktails
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This weekend is a big holiday for those seeking a little luck of the Irish, and DrinkGR's Nate Blury returned to the Morning Mix to share fun St. Patrick's Day-themed cocktails that don't involve Guinness!

The Lucky Leprechaun 

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Vodka
  • 1.5oz Coconut Rum
  • 1oz Green Melon Liquer 
  • Topped off with Yellow Red Bull

Directions:

Add ingredients to an ice-filled glass, stir, and enjoy!

Grasshopper 

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz green crème de menthe 
  • 1 oz white crème de cacao 
  • 2 oz heavy cream (or 1 oz for a lighter version) 
  • Ice 

Directions:

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. 
  2. Add the crème de menthe, crème de cacao, and heavy cream. 
  3. Shake vigorously until well-chilled (about 10-30 seconds). 
  4. Strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass. 
  5. Garnish with a sprinkle of fresh nutmeg or a mint sprig, if desired. 

Join DrinkGR this weekend and follow for more drink ideas and future events! Be sure to find Nate for the chance at winning a prize!

For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

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