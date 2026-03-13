Move over, Guinness! Enjoy these St. Paddy's Day-inspired cocktails

This weekend is a big holiday for those seeking a little luck of the Irish, and DrinkGR's Nate Blury returned to the Morning Mix to share fun St. Patrick's Day-themed cocktails that don't involve Guinness!
The Lucky Leprechaun
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Vodka
- 1.5oz Coconut Rum
- 1oz Green Melon Liquer
- Topped off with Yellow Red Bull
Directions:
Add ingredients to an ice-filled glass, stir, and enjoy!
Grasshopper
Ingredients:
- 1 oz green crème de menthe
- 1 oz white crème de cacao
- 2 oz heavy cream (or 1 oz for a lighter version)
- Ice
Directions:
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Add the crème de menthe, crème de cacao, and heavy cream.
- Shake vigorously until well-chilled (about 10-30 seconds).
- Strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass.
- Garnish with a sprinkle of fresh nutmeg or a mint sprig, if desired.
Join DrinkGR this weekend and follow for more drink ideas and future events! Be sure to find Nate for the chance at winning a prize!
For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.
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