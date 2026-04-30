Mother's Day gift ideas from MomHint's Sherri French

While every day should be Mother's Day, the holiday is a perfect time to celebrate moms and treat them to a special gift. Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French returned to the Morning Mix to share these great ideas for the mom in your life!

Shipt

Shipt's gift delivery feature makes it easy to provide same-day deliveries on flowers and more! They offer a digital touchpoint with a card that can be sent to mom's phone or Email. Shipt is offering 20% off floral deliveries from May 7 through 10

Learn more about how you can celebrate moms with Shipt same-day delivery offerings at shipt.com.

Franklin Sports



Parker Pickleball Bag - $59.99

Flex Pickleball Bag - $99.99

Parris Todd C45 Pickleball Paddle - $229.99

Signatures Carbon Series Pickleball Paddle - $99.99

X-40 Pickleballs - Neon 6-Pack - $19.99

2026 marks 80 years of Franklin Sports being in business, bringing high-quality equipment to homes at an affordable price point. Their Pickleball gear brings style, function, versatility, and performance.

Shop online at franklinsports.com.

Picture Keeper



Picture Keeper Max 32GB - $83.99

Picture Keeper Max 64GB - $107.99

Picture Keeper Max 128GB - $131.99

Picture Keeper Max 256GB - $155.99

Picture Keeper Fire/Water Resistant Pouch - $14.99

(All pricing is after 40% off discount)

Back up family photos with Picture Keeper! Working on all phones, tablets, and computers, Picture Keeper finds and saves photos, videos, and contacts.

Shop online at picturekeeper.com/momhint and you will receive 40% off!

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is the leading online personal styling service that pairs mom with a dedicated stylist who hand selects pieces based on her size, budget and style - eliminating the time and stress of traditional shopping.

Visit stitchfix.com to shop!

For more information, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

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