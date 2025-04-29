Mother's Day gift ideas from MomHint's Sherri French

While every day should be Mother’s Day, it’s that one specific day of the year we get to celebrate our moms! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with perfect gift ideas to spoil the mom in your life.

CYBEX

CYBEX Gazelle - $899.95 · CYBEX, the celebrity-loved innovative, luxury car seats and unparalleled stroller brand, is the perfect gift for mom this Mother’s Day, making mom’s life easier than ever.

· The CYBEX Gazelle is an amazing gift option for moms-to-be. Whether she’s having her first or growing her family, this single-to-double stroller has more than 20 different configurations to suit her family’s needs and make life on the go a whole lot easier.

· One of the hardest parts of toting kids around is all the stuff we have to carry for them, so we love that the Gazelle has an extra-large lower basket plus and a detachable shopping basket up top that have a combined carrying capacity of 55lbs!

Available online at www.cybex-online.com.

Scentbird & Drift

· This Mother’s Day, skip the usual bouquet of flowers and shower your mom and loved ones with a gift that smells like love!

· Whether it’s a luxe personal scent from fragrance subscription brand Scentbird, or the effortlessly elevated home and car scents from Drift, these curated gift sets are designed to make her feel cherished every day, and smell good while doing it.

· Drift’s Mom Drives Best Gift Set makes even the longest of car rides enjoyable including 6 wood freshener, a metal clip, and beloved Amber, Cabana, and Open Air scents.

· Treat moms and loved ones to something almost as sweet as they are this Mother’s Day with Scentbird’s Strawberry Shortcake Eau de Parfum features juicy notes of wild strawberries, soft vanilla cake and whipped cream, gifting mom something that’s almost as sweet as she is!

Shop online at www.scentbird.com and www.drift.co.

bella

3.5 qt Hand and Stand Mixer - $49.99

· The bella 3.5qt Stand Mixer is the ultimate kitchen companion, combining the convenience of both a hand mixer and stand mixer in one compact unit. It’s the perfect go-to mixer!

· The perfect gift for Mom as you can spend some quality baking time with the kids while ensuring your kitchen counter space is freed up with its space saving design.

· It has two 3.5 qt bowls, one that is stainless steel and one that is plastic, it also has a suction so it keeps the mixer in place while mixing and a “viewing window” to keep track of your ingredients while in use.

· When it’s time to store it away, it holds all of the accessories inside the bowl - the beaters, dough hooks, mixer, bowls so it keeps your kitchen organized and clutter-free.

· It’s a part of bella’s Fits-Anywhere™ kitchen collection which are designed to save consumers 50% more space with their compact and unique product designs.

· And available in gorgeous colors like: Oatmilk, Plum, Surf, Seaglass, and the latest color launch, Blossom

Available online at Amazon, Target, and Macy's.

Franklin Sports

Women’s Cropped Hoodie – $54.99

Women’s Performance Jogger - $64.99

Women’s Quarter Zip - $49.99

Women’s Performance Tee - $39.99

· Where high-performance pickleball gear meets everyday versatility.

· Crafted for the modern athlete, this collection combines the latest in athletic wear technology with a sleek, flexible design that moves with you.

· From intense matches on the court to casual hangs at the coffee shop, the Flex Apparel Collection has you covered. Experience optimal support and comfort with every move!

· Women’s Cropped Hoodie - Comfortable and stylish hoodie with a slight crop to keep you warm on and off court. Soft material offers maximum comfort and range of motion. Includes drawstring and kangaroo pocket

· Women’s Performance Jogger - Ultra comfortable athletic joggers, built for both on and off court activities. Breathable, moisture wicking fabric. Includes pockets, drawstring for added functionality

Shop online at www.franklinsports.com/flex-apparel and Amazon.

Plum Paper

7"x9" Vegan Leather Folio - $42.95

Apple Square Notepad - $6.95

An Apple A Day Small Folio Teacher Notepad - $8.95

Library Shelf Custom Notepad - $10.95

Meals Weekly Notepad - $12.95

Floral Plans Weekly Notepad - $14.95

Healthcare Stickers - $9.95

· Gifts for Mom: Need the perfect gift for the mom who keeps everything running? Plum Paper’s weekly meal notepad and large desk pad help bring order to even the busiest family schedules. They’re adorable, practical, and perfect for helping mom stay on top of the week, with room for meal planning, to-dos, and even a little doodle space.

· Gifts for Teachers: Plum Paper has thoughtful and customizable gifts for teachers, too — like notepads designed just for them. From these two sweet apple-themed notepads to a customizable reading-inspired to-do list that you can personalize with your teacher's name!

· Gifts for Nurses: For nurses, think about offering a gift card to create a custom planner and pair it with one of Plum Paper's new vegan leather folios to keep everything organized.

Visit www.plumpaper.com to shop!

This May, Plum Paper is saying thank you to the planners who do it all — teachers, moms, and nurses — with a Customer Appreciation Sale! From May 5 through 12, customers can take 25% off sitewide at plumpaper.com and receive a special gift with any $50+ purchase.

To find details on all of these ideas and more, head to @momhinton Instagram and TikTok.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok