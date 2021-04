Mother's Day is coming up on May 9, so it's time to start thinking about getting a gift for mom. Beauty products and cosmetics always seem to be a good pick, and there are thousands of options to choose from.

Ginger King, founder and CEO of Grace kingdom Beauty, shares her top Mother's Day gifts.

Untinted Stage Balm for Lips

Fan Favorite Lip Exfoliator

Eye Fix Eye Cream

Learn more beauty tips from Ginger King by visiting fanlovebeauty.com or follow her on Instagram.