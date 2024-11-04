Mosaic Film Experience hosting Funkraiser to raise money for non-profit on Nov. 8

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Everyone has a story, and everyone should have the resources and the ability to share them. The Mosaic Film Experience has been helping underrepresented youth with media and storytelling for more than a decade, touching more than 40,000 young people in that time.

Mosaic helps produce the next generation of true content creators, and there’s a great event coming up where everyone can support that mission: A Funkraiser.

Join Mosaic at The Venue at The Candied Yam, located at 932 Division Ave S in Grand Rapids, for a purple-themed dance party. Special guests will include national creative industry trailblazers and local industry leaders.

All proceeds from this night will benefit the Mosaic Film Experience.

Mosaic Film Experience Funkraiser takes place on November 8 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $100. Learn more by visiting MosaicFilmExperience.com/funkraiser.

