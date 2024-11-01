Mosaic Counseling's You Matter Campaign aims to expand mental health services to Kent County

Everyone should be able to access mental health services when they need them, but seeing a therapist can be expensive. Mosaic Counseling hopes to remove the cost barrier for everyone in Ottawa County and expand its services to Kent County through the You Matter Campaign.

Mosaic Counseling proudly removes barriers to professional mental health services for those in need. The You Matter Campaign extends the reach of Mosaic's services to improve the lives of even more individuals in West Michigan.

Mosaic Counseling’s YOU Matter campaign seeks $1.3 million in community support to grow its capacity, extend its reach to Kent County, and intentionally serve more youth. Because of Mosaic’s unique model, $1 donated turns into $3 of mental health services to the community.

Mosaic Counseling is also hosting a fundraising event to help raise money for the You Matter Campaign, an Evening at Tiffany's on November 7.

The event will take place at Central Park Place in Grand Haven. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the fashion show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Learn more about services and events at mosaiccounseling.com.

