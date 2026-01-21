Morning Mix Extra: Winter Wellness with Trinity Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Winter health goes beyond cold and flu season. With seasonal affective disorder added to the mix, prioritizing wellness is crucial during this time of year. Dr. Elizabeth Tree-LeVasseur with Trinity Health Medical Group sat down with Michelle to share strategies for navigating our physical, mental, and emotional health during the winter months.

Our vulnerability to illness and seasonal depression is linked with the colder weather and shorter days. It is important to maintain a good sleep schedule, regular handwashing, maintaining a balanced diet, and keeping yourself updated on vaccinations.

Pay attention to persistent fatigue, decreased mood, or loss of interest in activities, as severity in these may indicate seasonal affective disorder. Light exposure and exercise can combat symptoms, but always speak to your primary care provider for resources.

It is also important to prevent falls regardless of age, and walking slowly and carefully with shorter steps can minimize fall risk. Wear winter boots with good tread for extra traction, and consider adding cleats for extra grip if needed.

As always, routine appointments with your primary care provider are critical year-round, especially during winter months, as preventive care can help catch issues early.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/PrimaryCare for more information or to find a primary care provider.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok