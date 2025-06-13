Morning Mix Extra: Triangle Construction Makes an Impact on Youth Literacy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Contributing to the Scripps Howard Fund, Fox 17 participates in the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. Just this spring, 900 students in the Grand Rapids Public Schools district could choose seven books at two book fairs. But it couldn't have been done without our amazing partner - Triangle Construction.

Triangle Construction is not just a construction company. They continue to pioneer work in the community and K-12 spaces, including attending youth book fairs that benefit from the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign. They "walk the walk" when it comes to paying it forward in the community.

Michelle sat down with Triangle's Vice President of Project Development & Marketing Brianne Pitchford and Communications & Relationship Manager Bethany Stover to discuss their contributions.

For more information, visit triangle-inc.com.

