Morning Mix Extra: Special Olympics Michigan

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Special Olympics Michigan has been part of the Special Olympics movement since 1968. The first State Summer Games were held the following year at Western Michigan University, and the first State Winter Games would follow nearly a decade later.

In Grand Rapids, the Unified Sports and Inclusion Center opened in 2024, marking the world's largest Special Olympics training and sports facility.

While athleticism is what first comes to mind when hearing "Special Olympics", that inclusion goes beyond assisting individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. Special Olympics Michigan offers 25 year-round sports, using it as a catalyst for change beyond the playing field through leadership programs, health and wellness programs, and more.

There is no cost for athletes to participate in these programs, and volunteers are needed in a variety of areas, from coaching to helping at the events themselves. By offering community engagement through volunteers, this ensures that inclusion is not just limited to the athletes. These opportunities range from the local to state level.

Tim Hileman, President and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan, sat down with Michelle to talk about the organization.

Visit somi.org for more information, including how to register as a volunteer!

