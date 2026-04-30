Morning Mix Extra: Prepare for retirement peace-of-mind with Mitch Lyons Wealth

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Former NFL player and Michigan State alum Mitch Lyons brings personal experiences of familial financial burdens and game-day strategies together at Mitch Lyons Wealth, educating others on financial literacy and navigating the retirement journey.

From public markets to assessing risk, a lot is on the line for those seeking planning strategies without sacrificing comfort. Mitch sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit mitchlyonswealth.com for more information, or call (844) 867-8335. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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