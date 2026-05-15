Morning Mix Extra: Mitch Lyons Wealth alleviates retirement spending concerns

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Former NFL player and Michigan State alum Mitch Lyons brings personal experiences of familial financial burdens and game-day strategies together at Mitch Lyons Wealth, educating others on financial literacy and navigating the retirement journey.

One of the biggest concerns when it comes to retirement is the fear of under- or over-spending. The team at Mitch Lyons Wealth ensures that retirees can provide that peace of mind.

Mitch sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit mitchlyonswealth.com for more information, or call (844) 867-8335. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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